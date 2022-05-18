Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 122,100 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 835,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,966. The company has a market cap of $311.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.98. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

