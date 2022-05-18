Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.20

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 36926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,582,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

