Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of KTB traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 1,387,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,983. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

