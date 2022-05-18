KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KORE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

