Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,674. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNUT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

