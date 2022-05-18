Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $59.24 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,456 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,640,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

