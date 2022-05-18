Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

