Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KLYCY stock remained flat at $$8.34 during trading on Wednesday. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

