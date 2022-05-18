La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.18

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 11392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.