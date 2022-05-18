Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $247.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

