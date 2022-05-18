Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $93.63 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

