Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.53.

NYSE LEA opened at $134.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 1 year low of $122.67 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

