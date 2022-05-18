Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)
