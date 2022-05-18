Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 147,797 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 77,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

