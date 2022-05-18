Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 328,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

