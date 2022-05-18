Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $23.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Natura &Co Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.