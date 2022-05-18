Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

