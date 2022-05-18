Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,769 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.16 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

