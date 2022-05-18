Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,036 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

