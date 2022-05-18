Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 247.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE LFC opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

