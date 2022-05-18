Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.98 Million

Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report $869.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $887.33 million. Liberty Energy reported sales of $581.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

LBRT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. 1,948,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,058. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

