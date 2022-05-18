Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.84

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

