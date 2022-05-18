Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $176,860.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $176,860.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00233451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

