Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 761,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Linde were worth $283,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

NYSE:LIN traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,440. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

