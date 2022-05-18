Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

