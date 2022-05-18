Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 43 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $492.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $462.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

