Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.