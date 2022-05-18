Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 489,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Shares of APD stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

