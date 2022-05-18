Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,744,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

