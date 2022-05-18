Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

