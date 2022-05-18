Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average of $213.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06.

