Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.55 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

