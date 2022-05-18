Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

