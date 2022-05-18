Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $3.08 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $982.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,736.07 or 1.00094459 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,553,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

