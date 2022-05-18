Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lithium Americas worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

