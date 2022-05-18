LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.03

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,738,000 after buying an additional 277,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after purchasing an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

