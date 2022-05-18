LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
SCD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,297. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
