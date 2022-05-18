Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

