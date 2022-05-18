Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD traded down $41.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,194.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,323.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.