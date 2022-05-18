Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up approximately 2.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 12,435,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

