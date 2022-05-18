Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.16. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

