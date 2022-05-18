Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in PepsiCo by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 215,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $10.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,865,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,716. The company has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

