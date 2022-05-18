Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,798 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 1,663,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

