Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,975 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $852,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

LOW traded down $10.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.82. 7,796,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,951. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.76 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

