Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.68. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.