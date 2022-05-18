LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

