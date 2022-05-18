Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 23939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$188.18 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 17.12.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

