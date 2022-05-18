Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 17,430 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $86,975.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at $277,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

FPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,921. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.59 million, a P/E ratio of -249.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Five Point by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Five Point by 215.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

