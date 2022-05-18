Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 5851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. The firm has a market cap of C$472.22 million and a PE ratio of -409.00.

Magellan Aerospace ( TSE:MAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,100.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.