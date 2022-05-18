Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MGTA stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.
